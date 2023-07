** UPDATE 4:50 p.m.: ODOT cameras show traffic is moving in the area. **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic has come to a halt on I-675 North, according to the ODOT traffic map.

The ODOT OHGO map shows that all lanes are currently blocked on I-675 Northbound after a car and a truck collided beyond the ramps for Miamisburg Centerville Road. Traffic cameras show heavy traffic on I-675 near Yankee Street.

At this time, no cause for the crash has been released. This incident remains under investigation.