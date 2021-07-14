Crash between semi, pickup shuts down left lane of I-75 S near Edwin C. Moses Blvd.

Traffic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The far left lane of southbound I-75 near Edwin C. Moses Blvd. is closed following a crash between a semi and a pickup truck Wednesday afternoon.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras show several emergency response vehicles on the scene, as well as traffic forming on the southbound side of I-75.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that no one was hurt as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when more information is available.

