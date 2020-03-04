4-car crash slows traffic on NB I-75 Wednesday morning

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning on I-75 just south of downtown.

The crash happened just around 6:30 am Wednesday in the northbound lanes of I-75. Ohio Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed traffic was backed up as far as the Dayton Mall area while police and fire crews worked to clear the crash.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash involved four cars and was blocking all lanes on the northbound side. There is no word at this time whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Crews were able to clear the crash around 7:45 am but it will take some time to get traffic moving again.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this incident and will keep you updated when more information is available.