SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling on southbound I-75 in northern Warren County could be impacted by a construction project.

The southbound ramp on I-75 to S.R. 73 will be temporarily closed for an ODOT construction project in September. The city of Springboro says the project will require the Franklin-Springboro ramp to be closed over the course of two consecutive weekends.

An image below from the ODOT camera at I-75 at S.R. 73 shows the ramp that will be closed.

ODOT Camera

From Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 a.m., the ramp from the highway will be closed to traffic. Friday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 18, the ramp will be closed during the same hours as the closure during the initial closure.

A detour was released for the closure.

Commuters should continue to drive southbound on I-75 to the S.R. 123 exit. Drivers should get off on Exit 36 (S.R. 123 – Franklin-Lebanon). Once getting off on the exit, drivers need to get on I-75 NB and head to Exit 38 (S.R. 73 Franklin-Springboro).