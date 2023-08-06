XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A portion of a major Greene County road will is slated to close for several days.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) says a portion of U.S. 68, just south of downtown Xenia, will be under construction. Crews will be working to replace a culvert on the roadway.

From Monday, Aug. 7 to Friday, Aug. 11, traffic will be prohibited on U.S. 68 between Boyd and Winchester roads at the 5.71 mile marker.

Drivers that are needing to travel in the area will have to use I-71, State Route 72 and U.S. 35 as a detour to get around the construction.

