DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New construction on a portion of I-75 is expected to impact drivers for the next few days.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, crews will work on highway lighting on I-75 North between Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Stanley Avenue.

ODOT said drivers should expect nightly left lane closures on this section of the highway from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work is expected to take place from Monday, March 27 to Wednesday, March 29.

You can stay up to date with the latest traffic conditions with OHGO.com.