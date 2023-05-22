DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Construction crews are working to reconstruct several portions of I-75 in the Miami Valley, leaving many drivers with detours and delays.

Moraine:

Beginning on Monday, May 22, the ramp from I-75 South to Dryden Road will be closed for two years while crews reconstruct I-75 in the area. However, this is only the newest of several closures in Moraine.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the ramp from Dryden Road to I-75 North has already been closed until July of 2025.

There are also intermittent lane closures on I-75 North between U.S. 35 and Springboro Pike through October 31. These will take place nightly from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. while crews work on traffic repairs. Between South Dixie Drive and U.S. 35, lanes will be closed as needed in both directions for pavement striping during the night until July 7.

Dayton:

Three lanes on I-75 will be shifted to the right on both sides to allow crews to work on the interior lanes on both sides of the median. This shift will begin on Tuesday, May 23, and will continue through November. While the lanes will move, traffic will be maintained in all three lanes during this time.

The nightly lane closures announced in April will continue until May 31. These closures are on both sides of I-75 between Needmore Road and State Route 4.

For more information on current closures and other Ohio highway projects, visit the ODOT website here.