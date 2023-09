YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in a portion of Greene County may experience delays due to construction.

A new multi-use path will be constructed along Dayton Street in Yellow Springs. The path will be between U.S. 68 and E. Enon Road.

During construction, ODOT says barrels and flaggers will be seen in the area during construction. Lane restrictions will be happening until December.

It is expected that construction will end during the spring in 2024.