DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some Kettering drivers will see delays during the week of January 23 while the city works to replace a water main.

According to the City of Kettering, crews will replace the water main at the intersection of Dorothy Lane and Shroyer Road. During this time, through traffic on Dorothy Lane will be limited to one lane in both directions. Left turns from Dorothy Lane onto Shroyer will be closed in both directions.

North and southbound traffic on Shroyer road will be limited to right turns onto Dorothy Lane only.

Detour signs will be posted for all closures, the city said.

For more information, visit the City of Kettering website here.