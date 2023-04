DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers that travel along Interstate 70 in through Montgomery County may need to plan ahead.

ODOT says there will be lane closures on I-70 westbound between the North Dixie Drive bridge and Peters Pike. The construction will be taking place beginning Monday, April 10.

Crews will be closing lanes from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. on April 10 and 11. During the time of lane closure, ODOT crews are planning to replace lights along the highway.