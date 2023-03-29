PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Construction to improve an intersection in Preble County is underway, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

According to ODOT, daily flagging operations will be in place from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on U.S. 127 North and South between Bloomfield Street and South Street beginning March 29.

The project includes installing left turn lanes on U.S. 127, upgrading the signal at the intersection with West Central Avenue and redefining access points along West Central Avenue.

All work is scheduled to be completed in May 2024.

