DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two construction projects in local counties will force drivers to find an alternative route.

Montgomery County

Beginning Oct. 2, the ramp from Woodman Drive to US-35 will be closed. The interchange is in the process of reconfiguration.

To get around the ramp closure, drivers can take Linden Avenue to S. Smithville Road to eastbound US-35.

The closure is expected to last until Oct. 4.

Mercer County

A “hill cut” construction project began on Monday, Oct. 2.

State Route 118 is closed between SR 707 and Sell Road near Rockford. Drivers can take SR 29 to S. Main St. to US-33 to SR 707 for rerouting.

The project is expected to end Nov. 20.