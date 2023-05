DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after two cars and a dump truck collided on I-675 South.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck and two passenger cars collided on I-675 South near Indian Ripple Road. Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

OSP said that all lanes are currently closed in the area while crews work to clear the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.