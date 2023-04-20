WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A section of a road in Warren County is now indefinitely closed after a collapse under the road.

According to the Warren County Engineer’s Office, Wilmington Road between Liberty-Keuter Road and Waynesville Road is now closed. A collapse conduit underneath the section of road in Turtlecreek Twp. is the reason behind the closure.

Drivers that need to get around the road closure can take a detour. Drivers are asked to take Waynesville Road and Oregonia Road.

The engineer’s office say they are working to repair the portion of the roadway.