DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Centerville road will be closed on Monday while crews prepare for the new Washington Township Fire Station.

According to the City of Centerville, East Franklin Street will be closed on Monday, March 27 near Lake Glen Court to make a sanitary sewer connection with the new fire station. The closure will last from 7 p.m. until 6:30 a.m.

During construction, signs will be posted directing drivers around to Alex Bell Road. Signs warning drivers about the closure have already been posted.