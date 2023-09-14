CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A curb project will be impacting drivers on a busy Centerville road.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 14, the right-hand curb lane on W. Franklin St. between Westerfield Drive and Virginia Ave. will be closed to westbound traffic. A contractor for the city will be replacing curbs for the new Uptown parking lots.

“The closure runs from the restaurant Manna Uptown to The Scratching Post,” the city said.

If you do plan to commute around the area, you should know that all of the business entrances will stay open at the driveway close to The Brunch Pub.

Crews anticipate to have the curb project completed by Wednesday, Sept. 20.