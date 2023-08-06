DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A two-vehicle crash in Darke County has sent CareFlight to respond.

According to Darke County Dispatch, deputies were called Sunday at 10:56 a.m. around the intersection of US-127 and Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road in Neave Township, Darke County. Dispatchers confirmed to 2 NEWS that the crash involved two vehicles.

CareFlight had responded to the scene of the crash when 2 NEWS spoke with law enforcement. At this time, the injuries and conditions of the people are currently unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn what may have led up to the crash.