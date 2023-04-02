DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers traveling north towards Deerfield and Mason from the Cincinnati area may be experiencing delays due to a crash.

According to the Lebanon Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol, authorities responded to I-71 northbound near Fields Ertel Road on Sunday morning. The crash involved two vehicles and CareFlight was called to the scene.

The extent of the injuries are not known at this time.

I-71 NB in Warren County is closed from the crash. OHGO showed the major backup for drivers around 11:50 a.m.