Car being towed on I-75 N catches fire, causes massive backup

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — A car being towed on northbound I-75 caught fire and is causing traffic ahead of the Austin Boulevard exit.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the call reporting the fire came in around 4:46 p.m.

No one was injured as a result but a great deal of traffic can be seen from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO cameras.

All lanes are closed at this time.

Fire crews are actively working to extinguish the flames and clear the scene. An estimated completion time has not been provided.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.