BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A deteriorating bridge has resulted in an emergency road closure in Butler County.

Baker Road will be closed just northwest of Somerville Road due to quickly deteriorating beams on the bridge that crosses over Big Cave Run.

The deterioration was discovered during a bridge inspection on Nov. 7, which resulted in the emergency closure.

Construction to replace the bridge as part of the Baker Road Superstructure Replacement project was initially scheduled for summer 2024. The project has been pushed to be completed sooner in the spring.

Baker Road will be closed until further notice. Drivers can utilize Somerville Road, U.S. 127 and Frazee Road as a detour.

To find more information, visit the Butler County Engineer’s Office Projects Map.