Bridge work to close ramp from U.S. 35 eastbound to Keowee Street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bridge work will close a ramp on US-35 and may impact your commute.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Wednesday it will close the U.S. 35 eastbound exit ramp to Keowee Street on Friday, April 30 at 8:00 p.m. through Saturday, May 1 at 5:00 a.m.

The closure is happening so bridge deck repairs can be made. ODOT said the work is tentative depending on the weather.

The official detour is Steve Whalen Boulevard to Wyoming Street to Wayne Avenue. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.OHGO.com.