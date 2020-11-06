Bridge project to close lanes, ramps on US-35

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you travel area freeways at night there are some closures to be aware of.
Single lane closures begin Friday night in both directions on US 35 between Woodman Drive and North Fairfield Road. The closure will affect traffic on US-35 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night through Monday.
The same nights will see closures on the ramps from I-675 to US-35 west. The closures are part of a bridge repair project on Dayton Xenia Road.
