DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, May 8, drivers on U.S. 35 West may see delays overnight while crews prepare for bridge construction.

According to a release, the left lane of U.S. 35 Westbound will be closed just to the east of the Valley Road and Trebein Road intersection. This lane will remain closed from 7 p.m. on May 8 until 6 a.m. the following morning.

During this time, crews will set a barrier wall that will block left turns from U.S. 35 West onto Southbound Valley Road. This is in preparation for a project that will replace the existing intersection with an interchange and overpass that brings Valley Road and Trebein Road over U.S. 35.

Those who wish to turn left onto Valley Road should continue west on U.S. 35 and make a U-turn at the signalized loon past Orchard Lane. Drivers can then turn right onto Valley Road.

This construction will be done by the Eagle Bridge Company and is expected to be completed in October 2025.