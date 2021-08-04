Bridge on Huffman Road near Farmersville to close for ‘at least a year’

FARMERSVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — A bridge on Huffman Road east of Diamond Mill Road will be closed for at least a year.

The bridge, near Farmersville, closed July 30 and the Montgomery County Commission approved work on a replacement. The bridge was built in 1969, an overlay was added in 1984 and since then part of that overlay has deteriorated and fallen off.

Paul Gruner, the Montgomery County Engineer, said that a major replacement was needed for the 130-foot bridge. At this time there is no funding for the project but they’re working to determine the overall cost.

Once an estimate is determined, Gruner said the project will begin. Detour signs will be posted once the work begins.

