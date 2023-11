BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — A road is closed in Beavercreek while crews repair a gas leak.

According to the City of Beavercreek, a portion of North Fairfield Road is currently closed between Lantz Road/McGrath Way and Rock Drive due to a gas leak. The road will be closed for several hours as crews work to fix the issue.

Drivers should avoid the area. McGrath Way can be used as an alternate route.

The City of Beavercreek will post another update when the road reopens.