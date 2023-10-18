DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A two vehicle crash closed I-75 northbound in Dayton Wednesday evening.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, dispatchers received a call to respond around 8 p.m. to the area of Edwin C Moses Blvd. on I-75 in Dayton. Dispatch tells 2 NEWS two vehicles were involved.

At least one person is reportedly injured, but the extent of injuries are unknown.

Traffic backups were seen on OHGO at 9:40 p.m. affecting drivers headed northbound to just south of Dryden Road in Moraine.