VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Vandalia Division of Fire is asking people to avoid the area of Brown School Road due to a crash.

A social media post from the City of Vandalia Division of Fire says crews are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Brown School Road. The post says the crash involved entrapments.

Drivers needing to travel in the area are asked to detour on Waldsmith Way and Palomino Drive. Commuters are asked to refrain from going around the emergency vehicles on scene, plus to avoid the area in general, according to the post.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information about the crash.