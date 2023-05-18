DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A construction project will be impacting drivers commuting through Kettering next week.

Starting on Monday, May 22, East Dorothy Lane between Far Hills Ave. and Shroyer Road will be closed to through traffic. Traffic will be impacted mainly between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the closure, crews will be working on connections to the new water main. Drivers who need to travel in the area of the project will be able to take the detour route shown below.

(City of Kettering)

Residents in the area where construction workers are performing their duties will still have access to their driveways during the closure.

Kettering says the closure is expected to be lifted by Wednesday, May 31.