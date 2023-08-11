MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — Some drivers traveling in and around Moraine can expect another temporary reroute to their commute.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the ramp from Dixie Drive to northbound I-75 will be closed for an estimated 40 days. The closure is needed for construction crews to properly reconstruct I-75 in the area.

ODOT says the closure will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Drivers will need to detour to get onto the northbound lanes of I-75. A reroute people can take is Dixie Drive to S.R. 741 to I-75.