SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — All lanes of I-70 are closed in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Post of OSP, troopers received a call to respond near mile marker 57 on I-70 at 12:12 p.m.

Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS the east and westbound lanes of the interstate are closed. OHGO reported delays of over 1 hour Saturday at 12:45 p.m.

If you are traveling through Springfield, you may want to reroute and take side streets to save some time.