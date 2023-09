DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash has caused all three lanes to close on I-75 south.

All southbound lanes on I-75 are closed between Miamisburg Centerville Road and South Dixie Drive due to a crash, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A semi-truck and van reportedly crashed just before 3 p.m.

West Carrollton Police and OSP are on scene, along with medics. The number of injuries is currently unknown.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information.