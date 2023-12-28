DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed past Benchwood Road due to a crash on Thursday evening.

Traffic began backing up around 5 p.m. on southbound I-75 beyond Wyse Road and Benchwood Road. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle hit the side wall along the highway.

OHGO cameras show multiple emergency vehicles on scene. An Amazon delivery truck appears to be in the middle lane.

It is currently unknown if there are any injuries.

ODOT reports an over 35-minute delay on southbound I-75 north of Dayton. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.