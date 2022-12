Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Drivers in the holiday afternoon traffic experienced delays after a crash on I-75 northbound in Vandalia.

According to the Dayton Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), authorities received a call to respond to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon. The crash, just south of the I-70 interchange, caused police to close the left and middle lanes of I-75 northbound.

Police say no one was injured.