Accident involving truck, semi on I-75 N near Stanley Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities reported an accident on I-75 N near Stanley Ave. involving a semi-tanker and a truck pulling a trailer Wednesday evening.

The semi-tanker hit the median and sent concrete into the southbound lane as well.

Images from the Ohio Department of Transportation indicate a back up but authorities could not comment on lane closures. No word on the condition of those involved in the crash either.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.