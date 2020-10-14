6 car accident on I-75 S Benchwood exit ramp

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A six vehicle accident took place on the exit ramp of I-75 south to Benchwood just after 4 p.m.

Traffic at that exit has been severely impeded.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS that there are some injuries but none are life-threatening.

The crash is still under investigation. WDTN.com will update the story when more information is available.