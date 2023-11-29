GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple people were injured after a five-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a crash on southbound I-675 just past Indian Ripple Road. The crash occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Five vehicles were reportedly involved in the crash. The cause is currently unknown.

The crash resulted in multiple injuries, with 2 people transported to the hospital.

The two right lanes of southbound I-675 were blocked as a result of the crash. Southbound drivers experienced an approximate 20 minute delay, according to OHGO traffic cameras.