BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Heavy traffic is being reported Thursday afternoon for drivers around southern Butler County.

According to OHGO, delays of around 30 minutes were being reported at 4:50 p.m. on northbound I-75, near the I-275 interchange to Liberty Way.

The Hamilton Post of OSP confirmed to 2 NEWS that all lanes have reopened after a crash.

If you’re headed northbound on I-75 towards Dayton, you may want to add in extra time.