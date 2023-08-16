HARRISON TOWNSHIP Ohio (WDTN) — Heavy traffic and delays have been reported after a reported multi-vehicle crash on I-75.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police received a call at 3 p.m. to respond to a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound lanes of I-75. When police arrived to I-75 near Timber Lane in Harrison Twp., officers reportedly found the scene of a three-vehicle crash.

OHGO is reporting at least a 25 minute delay for drivers headed southbound on the interstate towards downtown Dayton.

ODOT Camera

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.