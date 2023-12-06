DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three proposed future traffic projects are receiving funding from ODOT’s Highway Safety Program.

Clark, Montgomery and Warren counties will be receiving different amounts of funding for projects in Fiscal year 2028. All of the projects are to improve safety and lower the risk of crashes.

A project would upgrade the turn lane and signal while providing pedestrian improvements at the intersection of US-35 and W Third Street in Dayton. ODOT is providing $1,078,200 towards the project.

In Springfield Township, Clark County, crews are expected to build a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of US-68 and Fairfield Pike. A total of $2,600,000 was awarded for the project.

Funding of $3,660,000 is going towards the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of SR-48 and Lytle Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township, Warren County.