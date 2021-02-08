1 dead, 2 hospitalized after accident on US Route 68 in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Coroner confirmed that a 22-year-old man died and two others were hospitalized as a result of a two vehicle crash on U.S. Route 68 near State Route 296.

Police said the crash took place around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. The southbound lane of U.S. 68 is closed with traffic slowly moving through the northbound lane. Crews are currently working to clear the scene.

Our crews on the scene saw a black pickup truck in a ditch and a sedan on the back of a flatbed truck early in the afternoon.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the couple driving a pickup truck were both hospitalized. The husband was taken to a hospital in Urbana, while the wife was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital. The coroner said both were in stable condition.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.