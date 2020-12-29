2 separate crashes shutdown both sides of I-70 near Ohio-Indiana line

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two separate crashes have shutdown both the westbound and eastbound sides of I-70 at mile marker 3 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line in Preble County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the first was a rollover crash that happened around 2:41 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities told 2 NEWS that the crash only involved the one vehicle. No word on injuries at this time.

The second crash happened around 3:08 p.m. and involved a van. 2 NEWS was told that CareFlight was called but no word on injuries at this time.

Traffic is being diverted at the site of both accidents.

