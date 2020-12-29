2 separate crashes shutdown both sides of I-70 near Ohio-Indiana line

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Two separate crashes have shutdown both the westbound and eastbound sides of I-70 at mile marker 3 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line in Preble County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the first was a rollover crash that happened around 2:41 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities told 2 NEWS that the crash only involved the one vehicle. No word on injuries at this time.
The second crash happened around 3:08 p.m. and involved a van. 2 NEWS was told that CareFlight was called but no word on injuries at this time.
Traffic is being diverted at the site of both accidents.
WDTN.com will update this story with more information when it is made available.
