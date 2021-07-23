2 semis crash, I-70 WB closed in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The westbound lanes of I-70 in Preble County are closed after a crash involving two semi-trucks and another car.

Traffic on I-70 is backed up for some distance while crews work to clear the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS two semi-trucks and another car were involved in the crash shortly before 3 pm Friday.

OSP said there is only one minor injury at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene and we will keep you updated when new information is available.