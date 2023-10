DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving two semi trucks has caused heavy traffic on northbound I-75 Friday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, two semis were involved in a crash around 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 27. The crash happened on northbound I-75 just north of State Route 725.

OSP reported injuries on scene, with one person transported to the hospital as a result.

The right lane will be closed as crews clean up from the crash.