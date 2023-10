DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A semi crash has caused heavy traffic on northbound I-75 on Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a semi crash was reported around 9:02 a.m. on Oct. 28. The crash happened on northbound I-75 just past Riverview Ave.

A semi truck reportedly hit the left barrier, causing disruptions in traffic. The two left lanes are closed while crews work to clean up the crash.

There are no reported injuries at this time.