MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash caused 2 lanes to be blocked on southbound I-75 near Moraine.

According to Moraine PD, a three-vehicle crash occurred around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 18. Two lanes of southbound I-75 were closed near Dryden Road.

Medics were on scene, but there has been no information on the status of injuries.

The crash caused heavy traffic along I-75. Drivers are cautioned to seek alternate routes during rush hour.

According to Moraine PD, as of 6 p.m., all lanes are now back open.