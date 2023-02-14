DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Traffic is delayed on I-75 North Tuesday after two cars flipped during a collision.

Just before 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, two cars flipped over on I-75 North near SR-727/Miamisburg Centerville Road.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said that the left two lanes of I-75 North have been closed at this time.

The ODOT Traffic map says commuters are currently facing more than a 40-minute delay at this point.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the collision. No cause for the crash has been released at this time.

