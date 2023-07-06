DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A total of 18 vehicles crashed on Thursday in four separate accidents on one major Miami Valley highway.

Just after 10:10 a.m. Thursday, crews from Harrison Township arrived on I-75 South near Wagner Ford Road for a car crash. When crews arrived on the scene, they found two separate collisions, one on either side of the exit.

Seven vehicles collided just south of the exit, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reported. Two people were injured and ambulances brought both to the hospital with minor injuries.

Five more vehicles crashed north of the exit, but no one was injured, the sheriff’s office said.

These two accidents forced crews to close I-75 South for approximately two hours. The highway reopened around 12 p.m.

Approximately 20 minutes later, at 12:21 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on I-75 South in Harrison Township, near the exit for Benchwood Road. According to OSHP, a vehicle crashed into a parked car on the shoulder, and then another vehicle was also involved in the crash.

At 12:31 p.m., OSHP said yet another crash occurred to the north of Benchwood Road. This crash also involved three vehicles.

At this time, no cause has been released for any of the collisions on I-75 South. These incidents remain under investigation.