HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is injured after a crash on I-75 South in Harrison Township.

According to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, two vehicles collided on I-75 South near Wagner Ford Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 9.

OSHP reported that one person was injured in the crash.

The right two lanes in that area are currently blocked. OSHP said the lanes will reopen after one of the vehicles involved in the crash is towed.

