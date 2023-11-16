ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after a semi jackknifed in Englewood on Thursday morning.

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi jackknifed on the ramp from I-70 East to State Route 48 shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver of the semi was reportedly taken to the hospital, however, the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the ramp is closed in that area.