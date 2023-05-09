WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A four-vehicle crash occurred on I-75 South near Dixie Drive on Tuesday morning, and is continuing to back up traffic.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 9. One of the four vehicles involved was reportedly a semi.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that one person was taken to the hospital, however, there is no word on their condition at this time.

The Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO is reporting that the left lane of I-75 South is blocked at this time. The left lane on I-75 North is also reportedly closed.

